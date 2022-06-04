Harry W. Sauers, 90, Shamokin Dam

Harry Ward “Pa” Sauers, 90, of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of the late June A. (Hummel) Sauers, who preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2016.
Harry was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Beavertown. The son of the late Norman and Pauline (Beaver) Sauers. He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Harry retired after forty plus years as a truck driver for Weis Markets and was previously employed at Heiser Planing Mill, Mount Pleasant Mills.
He was a member of Zion Church of Kratzerville. Harry was a lifetime member of the Shamokin Dam Fire Company and Rooster’s Corner Sportsmen’s Club. He was a loyal member of Oswayo Valley Rod & Gun Club, and a member of the National Rifle Association and the Peaceful Triangle Hunting camp in Potter County. Harry was an avid hunter, fisherman, and woodworker. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Harry is survived by his three children, Darlene (Michael) Aucker of Freeburg, Debra Shellenberger of Hummels Wharf, and David (Debra) Sauers of Shamokin Dam; six grandchildren Angela (Jerre) Trautman, Matthew Aucker and his fiancée Alley, Jody Shellenberger, Brad (Kristin) Shellenberger, Dustin (Melissa) Sauers, and Nahtanha (Brett) Treas, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two brothers, Donald Sauers of Watsontown, and Roy (Erma) Sauers of Selinsgrove; nieces, nephews, and his special cat “Buttons.”
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, George Shellenberger.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove ,with Pastor Dan Conklin officiating. Burial will be in Globe Mills Cemetery, Middleburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Harry to Geisinger Hospice, 74 School House Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821 or to the American Cancer Society, 190 Welles Street, #118, Forty Fort, PA 17804.