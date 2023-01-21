The Associated Press
DETROIT — The Philadelphia Flyers are desperately trying to play their way back into the NHL playoff race. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings are slowly playing their way out of postseason contention.
Scott Laughton snapped a scoreless tie midway through the third period and the Flyers defeated the Red Wings 2-1.
Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games, and goalie Carter Hart stopped 30 shots.
Detroit forward Lucas Raymond scored his 15th of the season with 41.6 seconds left in regulation to spoil Hart’s shutout bid.
“It was a close-checking game without a lot of chances, so I liked the way we kept our patience until we got a couple,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said. “We stayed with it and we waited for opportunities.”
Hart saved his best save for last. With three seconds to play, a loose puck landed on Raymond’s stick on the edge of the Philadelphia goal crease. He snapped a low shot toward the net, but Hart slid his right pad across to kick the puck off the goal line.
“How did that puck not go in?” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Not only did he get a pad on it, he flexed his pad to keep it out. That was pretty impressive by the Hart kid.”
The win improved Philadelphia to 20–20-7 on the season. With 47 points, the Flyers moved one point ahead of the Red Wings (19-18-8) in the Eastern Conference standings. However, Philadelphia still remains six points out of the playoffs.
“We knew it was 0-0 on the road and we had a chance to get two points,” Laughton said. After the Chicago game (a 4-1 Flyers loss in their previous game), we knew we needed this to get on a roll going into the All-Star game.”
The victory ended Philadelphia’s three-game losing streak against the Red Wings.
Laughton scored first at 9:01 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season. Flyers center Kevin Hayes passed the puck to Laughton as he was splitting the Detroit defense. Breaking into the clear, Laughton lifted a backhand shot over the glove of Red Wings goalie Ville Husso.
Sabres 6, Ducks 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Sabres to a win against Anaheim.
Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Ilya Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals and Simon Benoit also scored for Anaheim.
John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim, which is 1-5-1 in its past seven games.
Flames 6, Lightning 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists to lead the Flames to a victory over Tampa Bay.
Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Dillon Dube, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary. Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestikov and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which dropped both games in Alberta to finish 3-2-0 on longest trip of the season.
Panthers 5, Wild 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Panthers beat Minnesota.
With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game. Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. The Panthers are 4-0-1 in their last five games.
Blue Jackets 5, Sharks 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and the Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to snap a two-game losing streak.
Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Nico Strum scored for San Jose, which has lost four of its last five.
Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2
MONTREAL — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Canadiens a victory over Toronto.
Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves. Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Samsonov stopped 28 shots.
Jets 5, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Scheifele scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots in the Jets’ victory.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored to help Winnipeg improve to 30-16-1. Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, has four goals and eight assists in nine games since returning to the lineup. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves. The Senators were coming off a 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh on Friday night, while the Jets were waiting for them in Ottawa.