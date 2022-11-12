The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Dean threw for 316 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Aidan Borguet rushed for 117 yards and Harvard beat Pennsylvania 37-14 on Saturday.
Dean had three touchdowns in the first half for a 24-7 lead. Kaedyn Odermann opened the scoring with his first touchdown catch of the season, Joe Young added a 29-yarder and Tyler Neville scored from 14-yards out with 27 seconds left before the break.
Aidan Sayin was 21-of-31 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown for Penn (7-2, 4-2). Rory Starkey Jr. caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Harvard improved to 5-0 on the road this season and hosts first-place Yale (7-2) next Saturday in the 138th playing of The Game.
Fordham 45, Lafayette 10
NEW YORK — Tim DeMorat threw for 482 yards and accounted for all six Fordham touchdowns in the Rams’ rout. Fordham (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League), ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, put up 613 yards of offense and has scored 40 or more points in each of its games this season.
DeMorat threw four touchdown passes and ran for two. He has thrown a program- and league-record 47 touchdown passes this season. He also stretched his school-record to 114 career touchdown passes.
Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 124 yards with a touchdown and interception for Lafayette (3-7, 2-3).
Lehigh 36, Colgate 33
BETHLEHEM — Dante Perri tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson in the end zone with 22 seconds left and Lehigh beat Colgate in a wild finish.
There were three touchdowns scored inside the last four minutes. Jack DiPietro broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run that stretched Lehigh’s lead to 29-26 with 3:58 remaining. Michael Brescia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave Colgate the lead with 1:15 left.
Perri then drove the Leopards 73 yards in 5-plays for the win. Perri threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns for Lehigh (2-8, 2-3 Patriot League). Brescia also threw two touchdown passes for Colgate (3-7, 2-3 Patriot League).
William & Mary 45, Villanova 12
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Bronson Yoder ran for 133 yards, and William & Mary rolled past Villanova to remain tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Among Wilson’s three TD passes was an 87-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose, who broke a tackle at the point of the reception then raced the remaining 50 yards untouched to the end zone. The Tribe entered the game third nationally in FCS with 2,399 rushing yards and added 371 to that total. In addition to Yoder’s 133 yards, Wilson had 98 yards and Donavyn Lester gained 68.