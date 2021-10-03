“And thou shalt observe the feast of the first fruits of wheat harvest…”
— Exodus 34:22
If you grew up in a Lutheran or Reformed church, or one of the Mennonite meeting houses in the Valley, you are probably familiar with the celebration of Harvest Home. Many local congregations, particularly ones of Germanic heritage, and others that had no connection to that heritage, once widely celebrated the harvest and many still do.
“The term ‘Harvest Home’ comes from the British Isles,” wrote Robert Wood for the Goshenhoppen Festival. “Where ancient Celtic and Saxon rituals of harvest frolics, harvest dances, and harvest suppers celebrated the ending of the grain harvest. This was a merry time when, for example, the last grain sheaf became the Kern (corn) baby and was dressed as a maiden and paraded through the streets at the start of the frolic.”
“In the old days,” he continued. “The biggest pumpkins and squashes, symbolic sheaves of wheat and shocks of corn, home canning of every sort with baskets of fresh vegetables and fruits such as apples, pears, and peaches adding color were carefully arranged around the chancel. It is almost safe to say, too, that in every church the processional hymn was the 1858 classic by Henry Alford:
“Come Ye thankful people come
Raise the song of harvest home
All is safely gathered in
Ere the winter storms begin…”
Pastor Trevor Hahn, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville agreed the tradition of Harvest Home goes back decades in the church “when the sharing of food would have been organized by the churches, rather than by a food bank.”
The Trinity Lutheran congregation now celebrates the Harvest during the month of October “by requesting canned goods of all types be brought in by parishioners and visitors. The collection is then shared with the Danville-Riverside Area Food Bank to be included as part of their Thanksgiving meals,” he said.
While the formal celebration of Harvest Home has evolved, the tradition it began continues through the generosity of those who give to the Food Banks in our communities. Taking time to celebrate the harvest and prepare for the winter storms ahead seems like a wise thing to do.