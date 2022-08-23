Harvey L. Martin, 76, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following an extended battle with COPD.
He was born July 11, 1946, in Chapman Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Charles Robert and Edna Mae (Dressler) Martin. On June 27, 1970, he married the former Betty J. Smith who survives.
Harvey was a 1964 graduate of Middleburg High School and served in the Army from 1965-1968, being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed at Thor Industries, Middleburg, for more than 35 years, and also worked at the Snyder County Prison.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Middleburg, V.F.W., and the D.A.V.
Harvey enjoyed tinkering, collecting coins and other items, and enjoyed getting young people to begin collecting. He also enjoyed hunting, going to flea markets, old westerns on TV, listening to country music, and spending time with family and friends. He always made sure that the kids from the family and neighborhood always had snacks.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are four daughters, Trish (Barry), Jerene, Bobbi, and Brenda (Brian); nine grandchildren, Dylan (Nicole), Tyler, Kayla, Josh, Wes, Wyatt, Kenna, Breanna and Brayden; five great-grandchildren, Saryssa, Gage, Daxton, Leah, and Braelynn; two sisters, Shirley Kratzer and Betty Martin; a brother, Charles (Elsie) Martin, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Martin.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with Pastor Roger Womer officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will be in the Arbogast Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Contributions to honor Harvey’s memory may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.