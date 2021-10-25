Harvey L. Vallati Jr., 63, of Port Trevorton, beloved husband, dad, son, brother, pappy, father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 26, 1958, in Harrisburg, a son of Harvey L. Vallatii Sr. of Hazleton and Nancy (Gutshall) Oberdorff of Hershey.
Harvey is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Brenda (Sponenberg) Vallati; two sons, Matthew Vallati and his companion Jamie and Travis Vallati and his companion Hope; one daughter and son-in-law, Angelina and Eric Zakareskie Sr.; grandchildren, Eric Jr., Aleena, Trevor, Tyson and Hailee; two brothers, James and Barry Vallati; three sisters, Larenzina Gorski wife of Danny, Marie Chippi wife of Darren, and Helen Sowers wife of Mike.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Vallati; stepfather Harold Gusthall Sr.; and stepmother Lenore Vallati.
Services will be announced at a later date.
