Harvey Zimmerman Horning, 77, of Millmont, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 21, 1944, in New Holland, a son of the late Amos Weaver Horning and Lydia Zimmerman Horning. On Jan. 24, 1966, he married the former Ruth Nolt Zimmerman, who survives.
Harvey was a farmer for most of his life and then worked at Zimmerman Supply for 17 years.
Harvey was a member of the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife Ruth, are six children and spouses, Erla and Edwin Martin of Millmont, Eugene and Anna Mae (Shirk) Horning of Lewisburg, Esther and Steven Martin of Lewisburg, Ruth Ann and Clarence Reiff of Millmont, Lamar and Dolores (Martin) Horning of North Banger, NY, Leon and Annetta (Hoover) Horning of North Bangor, NY; five siblings, Edna Mae and Aaron Zimmerman of New Holland, Ivan and Ella Horning of Penn Yan, NY, Amos and Ellen Horning of New Holland, Lydia and Ephriam Kilmer of Penn Yan, NY, Alvin and Vera Horning of Penn Yan, NY; one sister-in-law, Mable Horning of Martin Dale, Pa.; 32 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David Z. Horning; and three grandchildren, Marlin, Anna Ruth and Loran Horning.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the family residence, 1005 Cold Run Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, with further services beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church with the following ministry, Lloyd Zimmerman, Phares Zimmerman, Amos Nolt, Delton Zimmerman, Jonathan Martin, and Lawrence Leid officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.