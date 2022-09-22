SUNBURY — Haven Ministry is hoping to raise $500,000 to offset the cost of a building project that would double the size of the South Front Street homeless shelter.
The campaign kicked off less than a week ago and the group has already raised $100,000, according to Executive Director Christy Zeigler.
“This is so important,” she said. “We want to be able to keep helping people in need.”
The board voted recently to contract with Strosser Baer Architects (SBA), of Sunbury, to move forward with an estimated $1. 5 million expansion project.
This year, Haven Ministry, at 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury, celebrated 30 years. It served its 5,000th resident in early March.
Board member Cory Fasold said the project will include a new structure that would hold 34 people in addition to the existing structure that also holds 34 people.
Fasold said the new building would be two floors.
“We want people to have a place they can go in times of need,” he said. “This is an important project to us and to the community.”
Board member No Ringer said she also is excited for the future.
“We want people to know how much we work with residents to get them situated and back on their feet,” she said. “This project will allow us to double the number of people and not have to turn people away.’
The rooms will be 600-square-feet compared to the current rooms of 324-square-foot and that is to accommodate families, Zeigler said.
The building structure is expected to cost $460,000, the plumbing $80,000, the electric $60,000 and the HVAC $40,000, Fasold said.
The board plans to seek donations from local foundations and grants from government agencies, as well as start a task force to raise money and the capital campaign. The goal is to start construction by the fall and have the expansion completed and ready for use by 2023, Fasold said.
The center operates on a $218,000 budget with three employees.