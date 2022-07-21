The Daily Item
Central PA Havoc’s 16U softball team won the elite level showcase tournament in Connecticut recently, defeating some of the best teams in the Northeast.
Havoc went undefeated en route to winning the Fury Platinum New England Showcase at Fastpitch Nation Park. Havoc’s first place win earned them $1,000 cash plus a paid entry to the Scenic City Fall 2022 Showcase in Tennessee later this fall.
Havoc will conclude its summer season in Maryland, where they will defend their 2021 National Title at the USSSA 16U Open Eastern Nationals.