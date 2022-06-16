Central PA Havoc 06 was back in action recently in Easton at the USSSA 18U Pride in the Diamond Tournament. The team slugged 15 HRs in six games, going 6-0 and taking home first place. Havoc will travel to Jackson Township, NJ this weekend for the Blue Chip Father’s Day Elite College Showcase. From left, back row, are Alizabeth Schuler, Amelia Wary, Katie Ryder, Kayleigh Sheleman, Nolah Moyer, Maddy Devine, Kiersten Dupert; front row, Rachel Keister, Chevelle Bauman, Storm Wilt. Coaches are Joe Devine, Stephen Bolinsky, Brad Wilt, Shawn Bauman.