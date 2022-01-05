Between opt-outs and the COVID-19 cancellation of games, the 2021 bowl season has been surreal.
After the coronavirus pandemic vastly altered the bowl landscape in 2020, you’d have to go back two seasons to find one that offered a semblance of normalcy.
Penn State didn’t play in a bowl game last season, and it faced Arkansas on Saturday as a shell of Nittany Lion self following opt-outs by six starters.
The trend isn’t exclusive to Penn State, though.
Ohio State star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson last week announced they wouldn’t play in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl contest against Utah.
Oregon’s standout defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux opted out of the Alamo Bowl.
Iowa State’s star running back Breece Hall opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett — who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting — opted out of his team’s New Year’s Six Peach Bowl game against Michigan State.
The list goes on.
You’re not going to hear any argument from me against players who ultimately decide what’s best for themselves and their families. The decision rests solely with them, their teammates, and their coaches.
With that said, the opt-out issue isn’t going away any time soon, and it’s certainly become more than just a passing trend.
“I think that’s one of the things that me and (Arkansas) coach (Sam Pittman) were talking about the other day,” Penn State coach James Franklin said this week when addressing the challenges posed by opt-outs. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be a head coach for 12 years — have never had an opt-out in all of my 12 years. They’ve (Arkansas) had a little bit of it. We’ve had more. It’s challenging.”
Football is a brutal sport, and the shelf life of its athletes is short. If you’re a star player who is projected to be drafted by an NFL team, the last thing you want to do is subject yourself to a freak injury in a bowl game that could cost you millions. It’s happened before.
That alone gives players a justified reason for pause.
Another thing working against the current bowl model is the creation of the College Football Playoff. Some have argued that unless you’re a player on one of the four teams competing for the national championship, there’s a diminished appeal of playing in any of the other postseason games.
I don’t subscribe to that train of thought. For the majority of college football players, a bowl is their last hurrah as a player. It’s also a great reward to celebrate the accomplishments of a season.
Even so, bowls must find a way to remain attractive and relevant as to prevent opt-outs from further diminishing them.
With name, image, and likeness now a part of college football, perhaps the bowls can offer incentives to players. With sponsors such as Allstate (Sugar), AT&T (Rose), AutoZone (Liberty), New Era (Pinstripe), Chick-Fil-A (Peach), VRBO (Citrus), among others, the money to do so is not a problem.
Another incentive would be expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. Adding more teams to the tournament could certainly sway players who would feel as though they have a legitimate shot at a national championship.
With name, image, and likeness compensation, exorbitant coaching salaries, and the transfer portal, among other changes, college football continues to evolve.
It appears the current bowl system will have to follow suit if the bowls outside of the College Football Playoff are to remain relevant.
Incentivizing them by providing financial opportunities through name, image, and likeness, or expanding the College Football Playoff field, would be good ways to start.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State football for The Danville News. Email him at ehayes@chni.com.