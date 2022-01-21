Hazel A. Vanatta, 89, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
She was born April 9, 1932, in Millmont, a daughter of the late Leon R. and Mrytle (Doebler) Wenrick. On Dec. 3, 1954, in the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton, she married Russell O. Vanatta, who preceded her in death Oct. 15, 2010.
Hazel attended Laurelton schools.
She enjoyed reading, word searches, puzzles, reading her Bible and doing Bible studies.
Hazel was a member of the Laurelton Women’s Club and attended Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Charlene Vanatta of Mifflinburg and John and Margaret Crawford of Lewistown; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Tom Tucker of Mifflinburg and Debbie Boyer of Florida; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchild, three sisters and one brother-in-law, Shirley Terrill, Barbara and Howard Aikey, and Carolyn Stamm; two brothers, William Wenrick and Leroy Wenrick.
She was preceded in death by numerous brothers, sisters, stepbrothers and stepsisters; one granddaughter, Amanda Vanatta; and one grandson, Nathan Vanatta.
Family and friends are welcome from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, or to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
