Hazel M. Bingaman, 98, of Mifflinburg, was welcomed home to her Lord and Savior, Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born May 23, 1924, in McClure, the youngest daughter of the seven children of the late Martin L. and Carolyn (Weaver) Kline. On May 20, 1944, she married Eugene “Bing” E. Bingaman, who preceded her in death May 17, 2010.
Hazel was employed as a secretary at Bilger’s Oil Company, Mifflinburg office.
She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, New Berlin.
Hazel enjoyed cooking and sharing with friends and neighbors, especially Christmas Eve dinners for her family and friends, and was well known for her apple pie and vegetable soup. She loved being with her children, family, and friends. She was a true friend to everyone.
She spent her life giving freely to everyone and spreading messages of true happiness and faith.
Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Donald Bottiger of Mifflinburg, Linda and Gary Chambers of Mifflinburg, Annette and Keith Nyman of Mifflinburg, and Connie and Wayne Biggans of Millville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Julie and Ken Berge, Laura Chambers, Penny and Carl Troup, Paul Bottiger, Angela and Brandon Chappell, Layneya and Chad Allensworth, Asondra and Joseph Acor; 17 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Luther, and Ted; four sisters, Tessie Cherry, Bertha Grove, Nina Jones, Betty Grove; and one great-great-grandchild in infancy.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 319 Plum St., New Berlin, where the funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Zachary Woods officiating.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 319 Plum St., New Berlin, PA 17855, or Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, 189 E. Tressler Blvd, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and Hospice Care.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
