Hazel Noll was born in Sunbury, Pa., on Aug. 3, 1960, to Nancy Keiser/Noll and Daniel Noll. Hazel passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, at 61, from ALS.
She had two sisters Joyce Noll/Willard and Cheryl Noll/Renn who preceded her in death in 2007 from the same diagnosis. She also has a brother Daniel Noll Jr.
She lived in Sun Valley for her formative school years and joined the Navy directly out of high school. After the navy, she resided in Florida, New Orleans, and settled in Escondido, California, where she worked as a printer for modern postcard. Her enjoyment came from her two dogs and two cats. She also enjoyed music and going to concerts. She spent her other time making knitting making jewelry and other different crafts. She always contributed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital because of her love for children. At this time there is no memorial service upon her wishes, but if you would like she would want any contributions to go to St Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
