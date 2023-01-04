Hazel Onalee Plank, of Westfield, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She knew the sorrows of life, and so many joys, packing her 96 years full of faith, family, and friends.
She married Harold F. Plank on Sept. 13, 1946, in a double wedding with her brother, Durwood Houghtaling, who married Harold’s sister Margery.
Harold was a World War II hero, having served in combat on D-Day as one of Rudder’s Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, Normandy. A highlight of her life was to travel to the battlefield with Harold in 2003. Married for 60 years before Harold’s passing in 2007, they were the parents of Harry (Rachel) Plank of Penns Creek and Thomas (Diane) of Westfield, all of whom survive. She was a “gold star mother.” Their son, PFC James D. Plank, was killed in action in Vietnam on Jan. 20, 1970.
Hazel is also survived by grandsons, James (Marie) Plank of Beavertown, Jon (Alicia) Plank of Mifflinburg, Andrew Plank of Mifflinburg, Matthew (Melissa) Plank of Van Etten, NY, Michael Plank of Westfield; great-grandsons, Jamison (Sarah) Plank of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Clayton Plank of Mifflinburg, Tanner Plank of Mifflinburg; great-granddaughters, Jennifer Plank of Hobe Sound, Fla., Ashley Plank of Mifflinburg, Lauren Plank of Mifflinburg, Sadie Plank of Mifflinburg; sister-in-law, Margery Houghtaling of Potter Brook; a sister, Penny Vannoy of Westfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was born in Teed Hollow, near Potter Brook, April 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Essie and Helen Houghtaling. She was predeceased by her siblings, Durwood Houghtaling and Bereldene (Percy) Simmons. Arloween Houghtaling, Keith Houghtaling, and an additional brother all died in infancy.
Hazel was a 1943 graduate of Westfield High School. As a youth, she worked for Corning Glass and would sing with her brother at county fairs and events.
Harold and Hazel lived on their Tioga County farm on the Jemison for their entire married life and made incredible memories for their children and grandchildren.
Hazel was the longest serving member of the Jemison Valley Brethren in Christ Church, where she had served as church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, and member of “The Lilies” ladies group.
Known as “Granny Hazel” to many, she sought to make the best memories for her family. She worked in the potato fields each fall to make the biggest Christmas possible for her grandchildren. She hung wallpaper in many homes throughout the Westfield area. Harold and Hazel enjoyed camping and traveling with many friends in their retirement years.
A lifetime member of the Happy Hour Club in Potter Brook, she enjoyed helping at Old Home Days and decorating floats for the parade. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, baked the best pies, was a maple syrup maker, prolific quilter, cake baker/decorator, and an accomplished deer slayer.
Her last years were made comfortable in a retirement apartment at her grandson’s in Mifflinburg. Thank you, Jon and Alicia. There she resided with her famous dog, Willy, who survives. Special thanks to all her outstanding caregivers. They became dear friends to her. She was surrounded by many family members and enjoyed their frequent visits. Grandpa Harold wanted the family to take good care of Granny. He would be proud.
During these last years, she attended the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church. She so appreciated the visits from her pastors.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, with a viewing one hour prior, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg. This service will be live-streamed at www.beavertownchurch.com
A funeral service will also be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, with a viewing one hour prior, at the Jemison Valley Brethren in Christ Church, 5870 Route 249, Westfield.
Hazel will be laid to rest in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beavertown Church, PO Box 2, Beavertown, PA 17813, or Jemison Valley Church 5870 Route 249, Westfield, PA 16950.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.