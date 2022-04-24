SELINSGROVE — Elias Hazou pursued an engineering degree but his passion is creating specialty cheese, butter and yogurt.
He got started in the business after purchasing an A&P supermarket in New Jersey years ago.
“I started making yogurt drinks,” said Hazou, who operated several business in New Jersey for years before opening a plant in Selinsgrove a few years ago.
In 2019, he began churning out dairy products under the company name, Hazou Premium Dairy, at a plant in the borough’s industrial park.
“We had 47 employees before the pandemic,” said Hazou, who had to close due to a severe worker shortage during the global health crisis. “We went from 47 to zero.”
Hazou had trained them all to produce the braided string cheese “by hand” as well as flavored goat cheese, butter and drinkable yogurts that he creates,
“He has so many ideas,” said his office manager Christina Thomas who counts Hazou’s roasted red pepper goat cheese as her favorite.
Thomas said the labor shortage is taking him away from the creative side of the business. “He needs his time freed up,” she said.
Hazou now employs 10 people and needs to hire about 50 more as orders for his product are picking up.
All are being trained to work on the different machines used to produce and package the dairy foods.
Much of his product is shipped outside the state, including white butter with truffles he sells to a French company based in New York.
He said he’s currently negotiating with a local company to stock his products.
“I don’t use any low-fat. It’s all whole milk,” said Hazou as he walked into a freezer containing cartons of spreadable cheeses and yogurt drinks.
“Low-fat is no good for you,” he said. “Whole milk is natural.”