The recent news story in The Daily Item (Sept. 11) reporting that a Black preacher in Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Jennings, challenges the validity of that preacher’s Christian Faith, if not the alarmed and concerned neighbor’s response, and the resulting police action.
Rev. Jennings was wrongfully arrested and charged while performing a “Good Samaritan Deed” as he watered the flower bed of a vacationing neighbor. His action was reported by another neighbor, likely unaware that Rev. Jennings was doing a “good deed” in the watering activity.
The Rev. Jennings, despite suffering “ . . continued problems including post-traumatic stress disorder and humiliation” should have recalled the counsel Jesus Christ, who counseled His followers to “turn the other cheek” when being unjustly persecuted for acts of love and caring. While it is easy to understand the humiliation imposed upon “persons active in ‘well-doing’” the better response would have been to follow Jesus’s advice, and forgive the police’s performance while responding to a misinformed complaint.
In any event, “a well-doer’s activity of watering a neighbor’s flower bed” should not have resulted in a major arrest. Somebody was just not thinking in that arrest. Sounds a bit “overdone” to me. May God bless and heal the offended kindness of the Rev. Jennings. I’m sure the vacationing neighbor will understand both the Reverend’s and the police’s actions. Peace to all.
The Rev. Robert H. Logan (ret)
Selinsgrove