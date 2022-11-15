Editor’s Note: This is the second in a three part series on common viruses at this time of year.
First, a twindemic, now a tripledemic? It sounds like a blockbuster thriller. Unfortunately, with RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, it’s the viral threat we face today. Nevertheless, pandemic-weary as Americans are, it’s tempting to write it off as media hype.
Is the tripledemic legitimate?
“It’s legit, in my opinion,” said Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg and medical director of Primary Care for Evangelical Community Hospital.
He explained that one favorable result of pandemic isolation was drastically reduced cases of the flu.
“This year, flu prevalence in pockets of the country has been markedly higher, just because of some increased travel and increased exposures,” he said. “I think if you’re paying attention to the national news, there’s been a significant uptick in the RSV infections amongst children. Hospitals in various parts of the country are at significant levels of children being hospitalized, some having to divert patients to other facilities.”
Dr. Rutul Dalal, infectious disease specialist at UPMC in North Central Pa., agreed.
“It was a twindemic last year. Now we’re looking at a tripledemic situation,” he said.
As of Oct. 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported moderately low flu activity in Pennsylvania, but New Jersey is high, and Virginia and Maryland are very high. Our day is coming.
Flu usually entails having body aches, cough, congestion, and a fever, said Dr. Stacey Cummings, pediatrician at Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine – Pediatrics.
“Many people do okay with the flu. The folks we worry the most about are the kids under the age of five and those folks in older age populations,” she said. “Also people with certain underlying conditions like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and respiratory issues like asthma.”
Most people will weather flu symptoms with home care — Tylenol or ibuprofen, lots of rest, lots of liquids, she said.
“But if they have underlying medical conditions, if we see them within the first two days of their illness and we know it’s the flu, we may be able to shorten their course with an antiviral known as Tamiflu,” Cummings said. “It’s not as effective as an antibiotic, so it doesn’t stop the virus from doing damage, but it does decrease its replication and can help some people feel better faster.”
Children with the flu react differently, Dalal said.
“The biggest thing we need to watch out for is high fevers. If kids get very high fevers, severe muscle aches, severe headaches, they become listless, they are not willing to eat, they don’t feel like playing or interacting with you, and this is going on in spite of you using over-the-counter medications to reduce the fever, then it’s time to seek medical care,” he said.
Around five percent of individuals, especially seniors, will develop respiratory infections like pneumonia.
“When you start seeing very, very bad, discolored sputum, phlegm, or severe chest pain especially when taking a deep breath, that could possibly be a super added infection on top of the flu virus,” Dalal said. “Then that’s time to seek medical care, as well.”
Prevention
Nobody wants respiratory viruses, but preventing them falls back to the obvious things, McGlaughlin said.
“I think as it’s getting cooler, the congregant settings make the transmission of viruses more likely to occur,” he said. “So try and be vigilant about those that appear to be symptomatic. Definitely consider a vaccine for both flu and COVID.”
“Preventing the flu is super important, and so if folks have not gotten their flu vaccine yet, it is not too late to get it,” Cummings said. “That will certainly help decrease how ill they will become. and we are starting to see influenza circulating in pediatric patients as well as adult patients in our area.”
Frequent handwashing helps.
“When children come in after playing, if you play video games and then you’re about to eat … whenever you get a chance, wash your hands,” Dalal said. “Before eating. After using the bathroom. After any play dates, or if you have touched toys that are not yours. I think those will go a long way in mitigating this crisis. These are the same principles for flu as well as COVID.”
For family events, reducing the spread of viruses is our best bet.
“We all have a really big part to play in all of these viruses,” Cummings said. “Staying home when we’re ill. Being preventative with vaccines, and washing our hands. Those are things we can all do, no matter how bad any of this gets right now or in the future.”
“I think we should be forthright with our family members and make them aware of any potential cold symptoms or things that might be of concern,” McGlaughlin said. “I certainly would encourage families to get together, but I think the bottom line is, definitely share (that information) so as not to spread a virus to those in the family that would be more at risk of bad outcomes if they were to contract the same illness.”
