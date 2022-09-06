According to the CDC website, an estimated 1,189,700 people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2019, the most recent year for which the information is available. Of those people, only about 87% knew they had HIV. Untreated HIV weakens the immune system over time, making it harder for the body to fight off other infections and diseases.
The Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania HIV Program Director Sarah Carvajal sees a great need in our region to break down stigma around HIV testing and being HIV positive. She said that, through the Take Control HIV program, “We have made it a priority to make sure people know that everyone is at risk of HIV, that it is possible to live an extremely ‘normal’ and positive life being HIV-positive and that there is no shame in being tested.”
The statewide collaboration of organizations is committed to educating all Pennsylvanians about HIV and breaking down stigmas and other barriers around access to care, testing and treatment. Working with Gavin Advertising, FHCCP has developed software utilizing GPS and radio frequency identification to define boundaries around areas where people who are at an increased risk for HIV reside.
The two agencies have worked closely to encourage everyone to get tested and to know their HIV status. FHCCP has participated in PRIDE events and published blogs on a wide variety of social media seeking to encourage people throughout our region to be tested and to help them find medical care if they are HIV-positive. Sarah Carvajal adds, “knowing your HIV status, receiving HIV and primary medical care, and taking medications, are the keys to a long and healthy life.”
The FHCCP has developed strategic regional plans to identify existing gaps or barriers to providing and receiving HIV/AIDS services. Partnering with local consumers and providers, and hosting quarterly HIV Regional Stakeholder meetings, the group is able to better manage and improve service delivery to people living with HIV in Pennsylvania.
The Take Control HIV program focuses on increasing awareness and educating the public on HIV, available treatments, preventative options to stop the spread of HIV and encourage long-term care. It also aims to empower individuals who are living with HIV to seek treatment and to continue care. As of today, more than 800 Pennsylvanians have requested testing information from the website: TakeControlHIV.com.
On the website, individuals can find a location that is convenient for them to be tested. Most providers offering walk-in testing and pre-scheduled appointments are also available. Testing is completely private and painless requiring just a drop of blood from a fingerstick with a small lancet, according to the website. Most providers use tests that give results within two to 10 minutes. Clients have the choice to wait with whoever administers the test or by themselves. Once the test is concluded, clients have the opportunity to ask questions and are offered contraceptives. If a person receives a positive test result they will be offered support services onsite and an appointment for confirmatory blood work as well as help setting up an appointment with a health care provider.
There is no cost for the testing services that are covered through state or federal funds, but it can vary at private offices. Individuals would need to check with their specific insurance for coverage guidelines.
The Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health, preventing disease, and promoting wellness. Founded in 1973, FHCCP oversees and supports a diverse, 28-county network of organizations providing a range of vital services and care to thousands of women, men, children and adolescents each year.
Services include women’s health care, cancer screening and education, tobacco prevention and cessation, nutrition advice and healthy foods, and HIV/AIDS support services. https://fhccp.org/.