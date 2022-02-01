Take heart — there’s hope for people whose ticker develops problems, although the help isn’t always found in a pill.
“You have one little heart that pumps when you are born and then pumps for the rest of your life, and so, is heart disease inevitable?” said Dr. Saquib Siddiqi, general cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical and also the medical director of Evangelical’s Cardiac Rehabilitation program. “I don’t think it’s inevitable if we take care of it. If we take care of little things like making sure we’re eating a proper diet, we’re managing our weight, we’re managing our stress and exercising and keeping our heart healthy, then no, it’s not inevitable.”
Heart disease manifests in many forms, but the one most people think of is coronary artery disease (CAD).
“There are different kinds of heart disease,” said Dr. Donald Nardone, of Interventional Cardiology at UPMC in North Central Pa. “Probably the most common kind is coronary artery disease, which most of the time means you have cholesterol blockages in your coronary arteries, which are the arteries that feed your heart muscle with blood. When they get blocked with cholesterol buildup, which is the most typical problem, you can have chest pain, or what people call angina, which is a tightness or pressure in the chest.”
If people experience chest pain or shortness of breath when exerting themselves, then it goes away when they stop and rest, that could be a symptom of cholesterol buildup in one of the coronary arteries. If the blockage is in an artery in the neck or head, it can cause a stroke. If it’s in the legs, it can cause pain in the legs when walking.
“No matter what the specifics of heart disease are, heart health is extremely important to manage and should never be ignored,” said Dr. Vishal Mehra, system chief of quality for the Geisinger Heart Institute. “Often, people have heart disease without knowing it. Seeing your doctor is critical for heart disease to be diagnosed and managed.”
Prevent heart disease
With age, heart disease can seem inevitable, but doctors have a front row seat for seeing the benefits of managing lifestyle to decrease risks.
“It’s not inevitable,” Siddiqi said. “Having said that, as you age, due to your diet and to really hard-to-manage stress for 70, 80 years of your life, there is a possibility that you’re going to have some heart disease, but it may be manageable, so check with the doctor. If there is something that can be managed, it can be fixed.”
“Heart aging is inevitable, but I would not say that heart disease is inevitable,” Mehra said. “In many people, the aging process is accelerated due to a variety of reasons, and we can identify true heart disease. Furthermore, we see patients present early in life, in their 40s and 50s, with heart issues. These are obviously not part of normal aging.”
The way to prevent heart disease is by not getting it, Nardone said. High blood pressure and obesity, smoking, inactivity and elevated cholesterol are all the very earliest forms of heart disease.
“So if you think of it in that sense, that it’s kind of a continuum,” he said, “if you start to address those issues when you’re younger, you know, eating healthy, exercising regularly, trying to maintain an ideal weight, and if you do have high blood pressure or diabetes or high cholesterol, treating it appropriately with your family doctor, you make your risk of getting heart disease later on lower.”
“A holistic approach must be taken that should address lifestyle issues, including diet, weight and other comorbidities,” Mehra agreed, “and medication, if appropriate.”
Stress, too, is a factor in coronary disease, Siddiqi said. and with financial worries, family concerns and even the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s plenty of stress to go around. But how do we control it?
“If there was a magic way to say, ‘Hey, this is how to manage stress so it doesn’t affect your heart,’ I think we’d have a good answer,” he said.
He tells his patients to try simple actions like exercising for 15 or 20 minutes.
“Even if you’re dealing with stress in your life, those 20 minutes of exercise can actually reduce the amount of stress in your body,” he said. “If you put your phone down for 15 or 20 minutes and close your eyes and just sort of not think about anything, those are little things you can do. Take time for yourself.”
There’s hope
Heart disease doesn’t have to be a heart-wrenching diagnosis.
Mehra recalled a patient who was able to lose 60 pounds and reverse his high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, resulting in his medications being reduced because his weight loss naturally controlled his blood pressure and diabetes.
“As doctors we are always eager to use medications that we know are effective, but changes to lifestyle are often equally important, if not more so,” he said. “This requires a real partnership between providers and patients to make challenging lifestyle changes that eventually have a disproportionate beneficial effect on health.”
Siddiqi had a similar situation, with a heart attack patient who came to the hospital as soon as he noticed he was having chest pain. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and had stents put in. After the stents, however, doctors realized that his heart pump function had weakened and he was in congestive heart failure.
“Over the next three to six months he did a really good job with our cardiac rehabilitation program that we have at Evangelical,” Siddiqi said. “His heart pump function improved to being perfectly normal. He’s now only on one or two medications and back to doing everything that he was doing before his heart attack.”
There’s a lot of hope, Siddiqi said.
“In cardiology medicine we’ve come so far along,” he said. “I would say there’s almost no diagnosis that we can’t try to help or fix or at least get patients back to some sort of baseline with the great, great advances that we’ve made in our medical therapy and medical advances.”
