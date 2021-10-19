LEWISBURG — Women have been encouraged to do self breast exams and keep those scheduled mammogram appointments for many years. There is overwhelming evidence to support this advice. But, have you ever wondered if your lifestyle helped you to prevent cancer or, conversely, if you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, did it encourage its development?
Morgan Curtis, a PA-C with Evangelical Hospital’s OB/Gyn department and the Thyra M. Humphries Center for Breast Health noted that overweight or obese women are at increased risks for breast cancer. “Physical activity decreases your risk,” Curtis said which typically includes more than four hours a week of physical activity. This is more than what the average person needs, Curtis said, but this is the area where benefits can be achieved. However, living a healthy lifestyle does not always mean cancer will not invade the body. Curtis noted that those living such an active lifestyle tend to fight the cancer better.
"Diet is thought to be partly responsible for about 30% to 40% of all cancers. But diet alone is unlikely to be the "cause" or "cure" of cancer. Although more research needs to be done on diet and breast cancer, findings suggest that physical activity, a healthy diet, and a healthy weight can help reduce the risk of breast cancer or the cancer coming back," according to the website, breastcancer.org.
Another question Curtis is sometimes asked is whether the use of Vitamin D can prevent cancer. She said she personally has not seen any solid evidence of this. “The only thing I find is that women with adequate Vitamin D do better after diagnosis,” Curtis said.
Screening questionnaires generally ask whether or not you smoke, drink alcohol, exercise, and eat a healthy diet. Other questions are likely to concern height, weight and breast density. Each of these questions is relatively easy to answer, but Curtis said one thing that has been proven is that genetics play a larger role in breast cancer than previously thought.
After the usual questions, each breast cancer patient at Evangelical is asked to complete an assessment to determine the patient's genetic risk of cancer. If the results indicates (a high level) the patient is sent to the high risk breast center.
“The main reason is that it can change our screening plan. It depends on the mutation. If it is a very significant, an increased risk, we have to talk about our options such as MRIs plus mammograms. And we have a wide range of prophylactic medications.”
“We can’t change our genes. Women can never get their risk to zero. But there are other steps,” Curtis said.
One positive thing that occurs after menopause is the improvement of breast density, Curtis said. More than half of the female population has dense breasts, making it difficult at times to detect cancer on mammograms. Some women must have ultrasounds in addition to the mammograms. As women age and the hormones shift, the density may lessen, Curtis said.