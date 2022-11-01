SUNBURY — A Lycoming County man who fled after striking a Sunbury Police vehicle last month had his preliminary hearing continued on Tuesday.
Dante Kolasa, 20, of Williamsport, told Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey that he aquired a private attorney and that he needed time to speak with his lawyer about his case. Toomey granted the continuance.
Kolasa was wanted by authorities for nearly a month but was taken into custody, near Philadelphia, according to Sgt. Travis Bremigen.
Kolasa faces aggravated assault and other charges. Toomey sent Kolasa to Northumberland County Jail on Oct. 21 on $200,000 cash bail.
Kolasa was wanted by Sunbury police after crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser, and nearly striking an officer before fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Market Street, on Sept. 29.
A search warrant shows that the day after the incident Sunbury Police were notified of a firearm that was discovered in Northumberland, the same route Kolasa allegedly took when he fled the city.
Officers arrived at the Northumberland Police station and recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was badly damaged as if it was thrown from a vehicle at a high rate of speed and scraped the asphalt, according to the warrant filed by Sunbury officer Keith Tamborelli. A round was discovered in the chamber, the warrant said.
The warrant, signed by Toomey, showed when police opened the trunk of the vehicle they allegedly discovered a 9 mm Mac 11, two vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana weighing approximately one pound each, three bags of suspected cocaine, a magazine for a 9 mm with 17 round capacity, 16 9 mm rounds were removed from the Mac 11, police said.
The Mac 11 gun’s serial numbers were investigated and police allege the weapon was reported stolen, according to the warrant. Officers spoke to state troopers from the Mansfield barracks about the stolen weapon, according to the warrant.
According to court documents, around 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Tamborelli attempted a traffic stop on Front and Market streets. Kolasa, the suspected driver of a gold Mercedes Benz, ran through a red light, which initiated the stop, police said.
Police say when Tamborelli attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver sped away before pulling over on Race Street where Tamborelli said a female exited the vehicle and told the driver to shut off the vehicle, according to court documents.
The driver then began to pull away, nearly striking Tamborelli and a high-speed chase began on Race Street and the officer called for backup, police said.
Once the fleeing driver of the vehicle turned on Fourth and Race streets, police say Kolasa slammed into a police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Doyle, and a parked car before speeding away on Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue where the vehicle crossed over to Northumberland, police said.