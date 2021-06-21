SHAMOKIN — A preliminary hearing for triple-murder defendant Matthew J. Reed, initially set for today, has been postponed until 10 a.m. June 29.
Reed, 23, who had been living at the Haven Ministries homeless shelter in Sunbury, is accused of the June 9 shooting and killing of Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown.
Reed appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on June 10 and told the judge he was “not a bad person,” before Gembic denied bail.
According to police, a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road, Trooper Josiah Reiner, state police at Stonington, wrote in a criminal affidavit. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
Reed faces three counts of criminal homicide and one count each of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He is being held at Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township.
A previous out-of-state conviction for aggravated assault led to the illegal firearm possession charge.
According to arrest papers, Reed planned to steal a 1997 Toyota Camry from the victims and brought a gun to kill them if he needed to.
Reed told police that he was working to purchase the vehicle, but a dispute ensued and the victims decided to sell the vehicle to someone else, arrest papers state.
A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims’ home as they looked over the car at about noon the day of the murders, according to court documents. The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m. nearby at Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter where he was living.
The murder scene and the shelter are about 8 miles apart.
Inside Gembic’s courtroom, Reed cried while denying that he told the arresting officer that he brought a gun to the Snydertown home with a murderous intent.
“I said I’ve been carrying a gun for three years to protect my life in the event somebody tried to take my life,” Reed said, explaining that he had been robbed before. He cringed and huddled over, his head hung low, when Gembic denied bail.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, said Reed potentially faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.