High school football season officially began in Pennsylvania with an important few days of practice, days that won’t include one minute of full-speed contact or tackling.
Since 2013, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has required football teams to use the first week of practice — this year from Aug. 9-13 — for heat acclimatization. It allows players to get into the flow of practice, and the August heat, without jumping in at full speed. Players are limited to only helmets and shoulder pads, and full contact is not allowed.
According to PIAA rules, a school must have five consecutive days of heat acclimatization prior to their first contact drills and contact drills may not be initiated before the start of the second week, this year Aug. 16.
At first, some coaches viewed the period as almost a lost week. They have learned to adjust — one of the key traits of successful coaches.
“Honestly for us, in the beginning, it was kind of painful,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “We’ve adapted. We use it to get a jumpstart on our install, especially offensively. Our goal by the end of the week is to have pretty much everything installed. Then when they have all their gear on, we’re ready to go full-tilt.”
This week will prove to be a challenge for coaches and schools’ training staff to make sure players are safe. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all week with the humidity pushing the heat index as high as 106 degrees.
That hasn’t been the case in recent years, where unseasonably cool temperatures have greeted teams during heat acclimatization week. This year, extra precautions are in place as the heat and humidity hover over the region and are expected to be here through the weekend.
Frequent and longer water breaks are a must. Other precautions are in place. At Shikellamy, coach Jim Keiser said they have a hose on-site if a player overheats and needs to be cooled off quickly. Coaches and trainers have been taught what to look for in case a student-athlete is succumbing to the heat.
“Trainers are here and we keep an eye on everything we are doing in case a kid shows any signs of the heat getting to them,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said.
Most players hitting the field this week have been working out all summer for these three months. They may feel ready to go, but working out with full football gear is different, especially when the temperatures are as high as they are supposed to be this week.
Safety is always a vital component of sports. Heat acclimatization is now a key part of those safety protocols.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executive and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.