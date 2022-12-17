The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.
Tyler Herro added 21 points and Duncan Robinson and Max Strauss had 12 each for the Heat. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio. At 9-20, the Spurs are last in the Western Conference.
Miami trailed 84-80 entering the fourth, but a three point-play by Robinson put them ahead 87-86 with 10:31 left. The Heat had a 15-6 run and extended the lead to 103-93 on Adebayo’s dunk.
Clippers 102, Wizards 93
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 31 points and Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington, extending the Wizards’ skid to a season-worst nine games.
Leonard carried the offensive load on a day when Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell were sidelined. Luke Kennard added a season-high 20 points off the bench, tying his season high with four 3-pointers.
Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 19 points. They have lost 12 of 13.
Bucks 123, Jazz 97
MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks also played without Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season.Middleton has soreness in his right knee.
Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18 points and eight rebounds to help the Bucks rebound from a 41-point loss in Memphis on Thursday night. Malik Beasley and Lauri Markkanen each had 18 points for Utah.
Thunder 115, Grizzlies 109
OKLAHOMA CITY — Memphis star Ja Morant was ejected just before halftime and an undermanned Thunder squad ended Memphis’ winning at seven.
Morant was ejected with 43 seconds left in the half when he was called for his second technical foul after apparently making remarks to courtside Memphis fans that were derogatory about the officiating. Morant scored just six points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Thunder, playing without stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, ended a five-game losing streak. Lu Dort scored 24 points and Isiah Joe had a season-high 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 32 points.
Trail Blazers 107, Rockets 95
HOUSTON — Anfernee Simons scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as the Trail Blazers beat the Rockets.
Portland led by as many as 22 points before Houston closed the gap to 11 points in the fourth quarter with 2:09 remaining and prompting the Trail Blazers to put their starters back in the game. Jusuf Nurkic scored 14 points and Josh Hart added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Portland.
Lillard added 10 assists and two steals. Portland won for the fourth time in five games. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points, and Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Tari Eason each added 13 points.
Cavaliers 100, Mavericks 99, OT
CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 2:01 remaining in overtime gave Cleveland a 100-99 victory over the Mavericks, keeping the Cavaliers unbeaten in five OT games this season.
Dallas had three opportunities to take the lead in the final minute, including Christian Wood’s 30-footer as time expired.
Frank Ntilikina was stripped by Donovan Mitchell and Kemba Walker’s jumper landed between the backboard and the rim on the other two. Mitchell scored 25 points and Darius Garland had 18 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for Cleveland, which has the best home record in the NBA at 14-2.
Four-time All-Star guard Walker, who signed with Dallas on Nov. 29, had 32 points and seven assists over 42 minutes in his third game.