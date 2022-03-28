The Associated Press
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 123-100 on Monday night to stop a four-game slide.
Tyler Herro had 20 for the Heat, who improved to 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.
Davion Mitchell scored 21 for Sacramento.
Hawks 132, Pacers 123
INDIANAPOLIS — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead Atlanta past Indiana.
Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points, and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks.
Nuggets 113, Hornets 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists for his 19th triple-double of the season, and Denver held on to beat Charlotte.
Cavaliers 107, Magic 101
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland had 25 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland to a victory over Orlando in a game in which the Cavaliers lost rookie big man Evan Mobley to a sprained left ankle.
Knicks 109, Bulls 104
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 28 points, Alec Burks had 27, and New York beat Chicago for its fourth straight victory.
Raptors 115, Celtics 112, OT
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and Toronto beat Boston Celtics in overtime.