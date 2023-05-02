On April 30, 2023, Heather Alexis (Eckstine) McClure, passed away at her home in Carlisle at the age of 52. She was surrounded by her mother, her aunt Susan, and her beloved sons.
Heather was born July 22, 1970, to Larry C. Eckstine and Rochelle Troyano in Greencastle, Pa. Heather soon came to be known as “Sunshine” because she always had a beautiful and brilliant smile. Living in the country for most of her childhood, Heather loved to play outdoors. This love of nature continued into adulthood and even during her illness, she regularly hiked the Appalachian Trail and took pictures of the beautiful Pennsylvania woods. She always loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her chickens. Our favorite memories of her always include her cradling them in her arms.
But Heather’s true calling was to be a loving mother to her boys, Toby McClure and Cody McClure. She worked tirelessly to give them a loving home and the tools to be successful in life. She was a dedicated advocate for them in every way, and their successes in life gave her deep happiness.
Heather fought a painful battle with cancer with courage and resilience, as she had always faced any adversity. Her plucky humor was present to the end, as her family gathered to wish her peace on this last stage of her journey.
Heather is survived by her sons, Toby Francis McClure, and Cody Allen McClure; by her parents, Larry C. Eckstine (Georgeanne Eckstine) and Rochelle Troyano; by her sisters, Joy Alison Redstone, and Melanie Abigail Wexler; by her aunts, Susan Troyano, Lois Wood, Nancy Bagwell, Cheryl Shields, and Alice Rickrode; and by a niece, nephews, and numerous cousins.
We are incredibly grateful to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania for their care of our beautiful Heather. They went above and beyond in providing her excellent and loving care.
Contributions can be made via the website: Hospiceofcentralpa.org/giving-and-donations/.