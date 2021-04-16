Heather Hetrick, 52, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Sunbury on Oct. 4, 1968, a daughter of Terry and Judith (Enders) Kauffman. She married Thomas Hetrick of Sunbury and they lived with their beloved dog Baxter.
She graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1986, where she was a majorette and a Bravette in the marching band, and a cheerleader for various sports.
She was employed as a secretary by the Milton High School.
Heather belonged to the United Lutheran Church at Wolfs Crossroads of Sunbury. She had a smile that was contagious and made everyone feel welcomed. One of her favorite places to be was the beach, any beach if it was 80 degrees and sunny. She loved shopping trips with her friends, camping, and relaxing with family at her pool.
She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Greg Kauffman and Jeffrey and Teresa Kauffman, all of Sunbury; Aunt Karen and Thomas Burkett of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Ann and Skip VanHorn of New Berlin and Jill Krisher of Sunbury; and brother-in-law, Kurt and Bonnie Hetrick of Williamsport. Heather is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who loved her very much.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Emma (Fisher) Kauffman, and Ruth Kellog; and her father- and mother-in-law, John and Thelma (Yordy) Hetrick.
Contributions to honor Heather’s memory can be made to the Northumberland Cancer Society or Mostly Mutts.
The funeral service is private.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.