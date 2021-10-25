Heather L. Iezzi, 40, of Northumberland, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on June 20, 1981, she was the daughter of Cathy (Case) Kolovich of Northumberland and Robert Kolovich of Millville. She was married on July 17, 2004, to George Iezzi who survives.
Heather was a 2000 graduate of Shikellamy High School and she graduated from McCann Business School with a medical assistant associates degree. Heather was a loving wife who enjoyed music and baking. She loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, George; her parents, Cathy and Robert; a brother, Travis Kolovich and wife Cait of Harrisburg; her maternal grandmother, Grace Case of Lewisburg; her paternal grandmother, Jean Kolovich of Danville; and twin nieces, Amelia and Ryleigh.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
