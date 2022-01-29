Heather L. Stover, 48, Sunbury, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at her home on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
She was born May 31, 1973, in Sunbury, the daughter of John J. and Robin L. (Blaisdell) Heintzelman of Northumberland. On Jan. 14, 2008, she married Chad E. Stover.
Heather was a 1991 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She was employed for over 20 years as a CNA at various nursing homes and as a homemaker.
She was always known for her love of everyone and for always putting everybody first over herself.
Her greatest joy was the times she and Chad got to spend with their grandkids.
Heather was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northumberland, where she was baptized.
"Heaven got the best Angels ever....our Heather"
In addition to her parents and husband of 14 years, Heather is survived by her; mother-in-law, Cindy (Jeffrey) Miller, her three stepsons, Chad, Jr. (Camilya), Jathan (Kaitlyn) and Shawn (Lindsey), stepgrandchildren, Nova, Collin, Paisley, Jayden, Jaycee and Bronson; her sister-in-law, Brandi Heintzelman; nephew and niece, Colt and Nora; brothers-in-law, Adam (Trish) and Nathan (Jenny) Guisewite; her godfather and uncle, Larry D. Blaisdell, along with her fur-babies, Abby and Milo, and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon R. Heintzelman, in 2019; her paternal grandparents, John J. Heintzelman and Catherine Krankoskie; maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Blaisdell, and brother-in-law, Shawn E. Guisewite.
A Celebration of Heather's Life will at the convenience of her family.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers donations in Heather's memory may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801 or at https://mostlymuttsonline.com
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.