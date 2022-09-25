...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PARTS OF SCHUYLKILL...
NORTHUMBERLAND...DAUPHIN...COLUMBIA AND LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 800
PM EDT...
At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a
line extending from near Bloomsburg to Mount Carmel to Millersburg.
Movement was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin, Tamaqua, Mount Carmel, Schuylkill
Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair,
Kulpmont, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Millersburg, Mcadoo, Pine Grove,
Fairview-Ferndale, Port Carbon and Lykens.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Heavy thunderstorms moving into Valley
The Daily Item
STATE COLLEGE — A line of heavy thunderstorms has entered western Snyder and Union counties and appear to be moving east. Meteorologists said these storms could be potent, with high winds and heavy rain.