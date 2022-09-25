Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PARTS OF SCHUYLKILL... NORTHUMBERLAND...DAUPHIN...COLUMBIA AND LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 800 PM EDT... At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bloomsburg to Mount Carmel to Millersburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin, Tamaqua, Mount Carmel, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Kulpmont, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Millersburg, Mcadoo, Pine Grove, Fairview-Ferndale, Port Carbon and Lykens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH