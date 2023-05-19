Helen A. Gearhart, 92, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Freeburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She was born on May 16, 1931, in Washington Township, Snyder County. Helen was the daughter of the late William and Nettie (Neitz) Gearhart.
She previously worked for local area garment factories.
Helen was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Freeburg.
She is survived by her son William Eugene Gearhart, and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl, John, and Charles Gearhart and six sisters, Mary A. Maneval, Nora Straub, Mildred “Hessie” Maneval, Esther Gearhart, Blanche Gill, and Ruth Gearhart in early childhood.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Linda Sullivan officiating. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.