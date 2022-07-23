Helen A. Hummel, 91, Middleburg

Helen A. Hummel, age 91, of Middleburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 23, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Nelson Joel and Maggie Mae (Mengle) Hoffman. On Nov. 13, 1949, she married Guy S. Hummel, who preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2019.
She had been employed in the cafeteria in the Middleburg Elementary School, retiring after more than 40 years of service. She also helped in the operation of the family farm.
Helen was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Kreamer. She enjoyed reading and faithfully read her Bible. The greatest joy of her life was her family.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Diane Hummel of Middleburg, Neil and Cindy Hummel of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Chas Morgenstern, Lance Hummel and Kelly Chordas, Chris and Michele Hummel, Ashley and Brian Haggy; Seven great-grandchildren, Reed, Kendall, Cash, Mason, Kinslee, Taylor, and Isabella; two sisters, Violet Dietz of Richfield and Eleanor Graybill of Harrisburg; one sister-in-law, Alice Hoffman of Mount Pleasant Mills, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elda Hoffman and Maye Scholl, and seven brothers, Nevin, Leroy, Ernest, Clyde, Rudolph, Lawrence and Glenn Hoffman.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 27, from 10-11 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church in Kreamer, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor David Dressler officiating.
Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Middleburg
Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to Christian radio station WFBM Beaver Springs, PA 17812
Arrangements by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.