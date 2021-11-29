Helen Ada Raker, 95, of Mifflinburg, since 1951, entered into rest at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at home.
She was born Jan. 14, 1926, in Millmont, a daughter of the late Tobias Oliver and Elizabeth A. (Derr) Catherman. On Nov. 3, 1941, in Millmont, she married Franklin D. Raker. After 76 years of marriage, he preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2018.
Helen was employed at the Laurelton State School for 10 years and at Huntingdon Throwing Mills, Mifflinburg, until she retired in 1988.
Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Evelyn A. Miller of Mifflinburg, Elizabeth A. Betz of Mifflinburg, Carol A. and Robert Shively of Indiana, Pa., and Mary A. and Ed Martin of Millheim; two sons, Daniel F. Raker and Clarence W. Raker Sr., both of Mifflinburg; two brothers, James Catherman and Glenn Catherman; two sisters, Jean Marquet and Patricia Zechman; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jane Brown and Bettie Catherman; four brothers, Clarence, Tobias, Robert, and Abraham Catherman; son-in-law, Donald R. Miller; daughter-in-law, Nancy Burns Raker; and grandson, Grey Shingara.
Funeral services and burial in Hartleton Cemetery will be conducted privately.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc. 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
