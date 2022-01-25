Our beloved mother, Helen Ann Cellitti Snyder, of Northumberland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the age of 96 years.
She was born March 20, 1925, at home in Northumberland, to Dominic and Josephine Cellitti. She was the first in her family to be born in the United States.
Helen graduated from Northumberland High School in 1943 and as World War II came to an end, married a sailor from Sunbury, Arthur Hetrick Snyder, on May 31, 1947. Arthur passed away on Nov 12, 1984, after a marriage of 38 years.
Helen inherited the neighborhood business of her parents, Cellitti’s Grocery Store, in Northumberland, after her marriage. She ran the business for 51 years, starting at age 11, expanding it in the ‘60s to the sale of homemade meatballs and sauce, pizzas and lasagna. These delicacies became renowned locally before such Italian staples were commonly available. For many years, the store was also popular for July 4th sale of illegal fireworks. Many a great tale can be told of all hands-on deck to hide the stash from law enforcement. Lots of local children may have fond memories of picking out penny candy at Cellitti’s on a weekend afternoon when visiting their grandparents in the neighborhood.
Helen closed her store and retired to throw herself into full-time grandmotherhood in 1990. She then earned the universal tag of Gram to many kids in Sunbury, Norry and Millville. More good times were created with Gram driving the kids in her station wagon or her Oldsmobile. During these Gram years, Helen also became a shoulder to lean on to lots of moms too.
Gram duty didn’t totally fill the gap after closing her business, so Helen got a new gig at Turkey Hill Mini Mart on Front Street, Sunbury, where she expanded her legend as philosopher and support system for a new list of customers.
Helen worked hard all her life and taught her family to value work, family, love and good food. She mentored many good cooks and bakers. She is survived by her three children, Therese (Lynn Leitzel), Arthur, and Victoria Sees (Robert deceased); grandchildren, Elizabeth Clements, Christina Leitzel (Mark Kleman), Nathan Snyder (Heather), Louis Snyder (Gillian), Robert Sees (Jessica), Jessica Watson (John); and great-grandchildren, Brennan, Brady and Quinn Watson, Wyatt Sees, Vera and Wes Snyder, Henry Clements and Teddy Kleman.
Helen was the last of her generation, being predeceased by Ernestina Mancini (Vincenzo), Amalia Reed (William) and Robert B. Cellitti (Rojean).
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Monica Church, Sunbury, with celebration of Mass at 11.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland, immediately thereafter.
Family welcomes friends to join in the Mass celebrating Helen’s life.
Our mother/grandmother was a powerhouse throughout her life. We are proud of the woman she was. Please say a Hoorah and a prayer for strong girls and boys as you give up a smile for Helen.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.