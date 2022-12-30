Helen Eileen (Smedley) Kreider, 82, of 471 Trutt Road, Winfield, entered into eternal rest with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, at Evangelical Community Hospital surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Danville, a daughter of the late Albert and Pearl (Deibert) Smedley. Helen married Ernest Kreider Sr., who survives.
Helen attended Danville schools.
She was employed by Rathfon Nursing Home until she retired.
Helen enjoyed and cherished her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved her dogs, Boo Boo and Snowball.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ernest E. Jr. and Cindy V. Kreider of Baltimore, Md., Martin “Mark” A. and Rebecca M. Kreider of Winfield, and Dennis J. and Nicole M. Kreider of Sunbury; three grandchildren, Angel N. and Taylor J. Connolly of Baltimore, Dee Jay Deem of Carlisle, Tiffany E. Kreider, of North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson E., Brecken J., and Harper V. Connolly of Baltimore.
She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Ernestine Kreider; one granddaughter, Whitney E. Kreider; three brothers and two sisters, Vernon S. Smedley, Mick Smedley, Robert Smedley, Dolores Showers and Marlene Fitzgerald.
Friends and family will be received for a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Calvary Fellowship Susquehanna Valley, 14 W. 8th Ave., Shamokin Dam, PA 17876, with Pastor Mike Gaugler officiating.
Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Middleburg.
Should friends or family desire, memorial gifts in Helen’s memory may be made to Haven to Home Rescue Inc., havenhome.org or Evangelical Community Hospital, Attn: Development, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.