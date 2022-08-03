Helen F. Sholly, 91, of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Vintage Knolls, Danville.
Born June 24, 1931, in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Clifford H. and Alma E. (Smith) Stahl. On June 3, 1949, she married Theodore “Ted” K. Sholly and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage until his passing on March 6, 2005.
Helen attended First Baptist Church in Danville. She was very involved with the Turbotville Community Hall and also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her son, Spencer G. Sholly of Killeen, Texas; two daughters, Beverly I. Krebs and her husband Wayne of Danville and Lois A. Mountain and her husband Daniel of Smithville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Richard E. Krebs, David E. Krebs, Janet L. Mosteller, Jeremiah B. Mountain, and Zachariah B. Mountain; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ted, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford H. Stahl; and daughter-in-law, Linda Sholly.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Paul Fink officiating.
Burial will follow in Beaver Run Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in Helen's memory be made to her church, First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Dr., Danville, PA 17821.
