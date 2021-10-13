Helen G. Matters, 85, of 915 Dice Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 8, 1936, in Aaronsburg, a daughter of the late Bruce R. and Sarah J. (Korman) Vonada. On May 28, 1977, in New Berlin, she married Truman R. Matters, who survives.
Helen attended the East Penns Valley School District, Millheim.
She was employed at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for 27 years, until she retired in 1998, and earlier in life worked at various garment factories in Millheim.
Helen enjoyed going out to eat, traveling, and word search puzzles.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 44 years are three sisters and one brother-in-law, Mabel Sue Shively of Millmont, Betty and Harold Reber of Mifflinburg, and Linda Luse of Aaronsburg; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Seymore, Stewart, Dean, Donald, Lester “Snap,” and Ray Vonada; and two sisters, Gladys Boone, and Shirley Witmer.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.