Helen Gardner Williams, 75, of Danville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
She was born June 24, 1947, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Earl and Irene (Auman) Gardner.
Helen graduated from Milton Area High School in 1966 and earned her associate degree from King’s Way Language and Mission Training Center in 1991.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 24 years, the late Clark T. Williams. They were married May 29, 1978.
Helen was employed by several agencies doing social work and will be remembered especially for her work with children. Helen was passionate about writing, resulting in the authoring of many published pieces. She was also a seamstress who thoroughly enjoyed designing her own line of clothing.
Helen was a member of The Assembly of God Church in Bloomsburg.
Helen poured her heart into her missionary work and experienced great joy with her missionary days in Mexico. She loved trips with her family to the ocean and spending as much time as she could with them. Helen will be fondly remembered for her incredible creativity in all of her crafting. She never went to church without donning her big hats and loved having tea parties with her Victorian hats and lace gloves. Most important of all, her spirit was overflowing with her love for God. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, all of whom she adored.
Helen is survived by one son, Michael Russell Jr. of Danville; two daughters, Amy Shepperson and her husband Walter of Bloomsburg and Catherine Esworthy and her husband Don Jr. of Catawissa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Cara Russell, Michael Russell, Dylan Keefer, Jesse Keefer, Noah Esworthy, Isaiah Esworthy, Elijah Esworthy, and Gabriel Esworthy; four great-grandchildren, Emily Gross, Waylon Keefer, Alaska Russell, and Laken Russell; one brother, Earl Gardner of Lake Hopatong, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth Gardner, Richard Gardner, and Tony Gardner; and one sister, Pauline Grove.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Helen’s life to be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 84 Lombard Ave., Danville, with the Rev. David Layser officiating.
Burial will be held in the Hendrickson Church Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309 or online at www.alz.org or Emmanuel Nursing Center, 11 Schoolhouse Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville PA 17821. www.visneski.com.