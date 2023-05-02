Helen I. Fetzer, 93, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Jackson Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Klingler) Dreese. On May 9, 1948, she married Curtis E. Fetzer who preceded her in death on June 15, 2004.
Helen had been employed in the cafeteria at Jackson Penn Elementary School, and she also drove school bus for many years for the school bus service she and her husband operated. Later she worked at Kline’s Drive-In, Kratzerville.
Helen was a member of Zion’s Church of Kratzerville and its Women’s Guild. She very much enjoyed activities at the Selinsgrove Senior Center and faithfully volunteered at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company Carnival for many years. She enjoyed gardening and dancing, particularly Polka dancing. Helen also loved traveling. The most important thing in her life was her family.
She is survived two daughters, Judy F. (Ronald) Shambach and Kay F. Morton, all of Selinsgrove; four grandchildren, Rebecca Morton, Garret (Kelly) Morton, Brian Shambach, and Brett Shambach; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Conner Shambach, and Abdulhaqq, Zoubair, Parker, Deaken, and Asyia Morton; and one sister, Ethel Stephens of Selinsgrove; and Helen’s companion, Leland “Dean” Moore.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jesse Morton; a great-grandchild, Myles Boyd; and three sisters, Edna Stephens, Grace Fritz, and Agnes Nornhold.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Zion’s Church of Kratzerville, followed by the funeral at 3 with Rev. Dan Conklin officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Helen’s memory may be made to her church or the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
Curtis and Helen will be buried together and will live together for eternity.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.