Helen I. Swartz, 96, Limestone Township Sep 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Helen I. Swartz, 96, of Limestone Township, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com