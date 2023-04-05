Helen J. Bastian, 97, had her prayers answered on Saturday, April 1, 2023, when she was delivered to heaven. She was a life resident of Watsontown, and spent the last few years being cared for by her daughter, Candy Bastian Foley and her son-in-law Jeffry Foley of Athens, Tenn. Special thanks to granddaughter Heather Foley Whaley for helping these last couple of months.
She was born March 10, 1926, to the late Harold and Nellie (Johnson) Seamon. She married Clarence (Rink) Bastian on Oct. 28, 1944, and had been married for 69 years before his passing on May 6, 2014.
In keeping with her wishes, burial will be private at the convenience of her family.
Good Samaritan Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.