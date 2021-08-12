Helen J. Erdman, 94, of Mount Carmel, formerly of Pillow and Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Mount Carmel Nursing & Rehab Center, Mount Carmel.
She was born in Jordan Township on Sept. 30, 1926, a daughter of the late Elsie and Joy Troutman. She was a homemaker, worked for many years at Dalmatia Blouse and at the Foster Grandparent program for 13 years at Susquehanna University.
Helen is survived by her three sons, Ronald (Sandra) Erdman, Kenneth (Cindy) Erdman, Larry (Janet) Erdman; brother, Marlin Troutman; three sisters, Joanna (Claus) Wiest, Shirley Klinger, Margaret Harner; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Erdman in 1987; brothers, Paul, John, Carl and Gilbert Troutman; and sisters, Pauline Wiest and Thelma Bohner.
A viewing will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by the funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
Interment will take place in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zerbe Township Recreation Committee, c/o: Deborah Hetzendorf, 425 Scott St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
