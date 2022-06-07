Helen J. Shoch, 82, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center surrounded by family on June 5, 2022. She was born in Sunbury on Nov. 1, 1939. She was the eighth of ten children. Helen was the daughter of the late Calvin and Helen (Dailey) Renn. She graduated from Sunbury High School in May 1957. In her youth, she was active with the Rainbow Girls for many years, and was also involved in Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was a member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury.
Helen worked as a phone operator and receptionist for TRW, Boscov’s, and eventually retired from Domestic Relations of Northumberland County after 20 years of service. She devoted many more years of service to raising her children.
Helen married Dale J. Shoch, on Oct.30, 1964, and they were married 57 wonderful years. She always referred to him as her “Rock,” and he always referred to her as “the Love of his life.” Helen was loved and will be greatly missed by her husband, five children, and 15 grandchildren. Their children include Renée (Bo) Weaver of Marietta, Pa., and their daughter, Anika; Richard (Paula) Shoch of Sunbury, Pa., and their four children Natalie, Eric, Lily, and Brady; Barbara (Raymond) Bettleyon, of Mount Carmel, Pa., and their three sons Dr. Jordan Bettleyon, Colin, and Jonas. David (Mary) Shoch of Hamburg, PA, and their three daughters, Staff Sergeant; USAF Ashley Shoch, Elizabeth, and Sara; Mark (Suzanne) Shoch of Newnan, GA, and their four children Daniel, Alyssa, Andrew, and Lauren; two sisters, Susan Klinger and Teresa Corbin; 28 nieces and nephews, 69 great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings: Theo Smith, Daniel Renn, Viola Lenig, Donald Renn, Connie Fegley, Samuel Renn, and Calvin “Babe” Renn, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Over the years, Helen enjoyed regular girls’ luncheons to catch up with family and friends. She was extremely independent and loved going on short trips. Her favorite pastimes were completing daily crossword puzzles, sewing, knitting, cooking, ice skating, roller skating, baking, and board games. She shared these interests with her children and grandchildren. Her home was always a gathering place for holidays, picnics, and meals. She volunteered of her time by making costumes for Halloween, plays, parades, and other special events and activities. Helen often supplied items for fundraisers and did everything she could to support her family’s interests. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren through attending sporting events, band, choral, dance, theatre performances, and any school or club function. She especially enjoyed teaching them board games with “Nana’s rules.” She was extremely proud of her family and their accomplishments and values. She was always a fun mom and grandmother who enjoyed hosting sleepovers, tea parties, late movie and game nights, dress up parties, and spoiling her grandchildren. Helen was always extremely generous of her time and talents.
Following an 11 a.m. graveside service on Friday, June 10, 2022, led by Pastor Josh Gibson, at Fairview Cemetery on N. Freeburg Road in Freeburg, Pa., there will be a gathering to celebrate Helen’s life at Emmanuel Fellowship Bible Church in Sunbury, Pa. Family and friends are welcome to attend either or both gatherings.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Helen. Condolences may be shared at https://www.davidzweierfuneralhome.com.