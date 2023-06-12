Helen Jean (Weaver) Troup, 93, of 84 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1930, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Elmer and Marion (Haines) Weaver of Mifflinburg. On June 28, 1950, she married the late Marlin ‘Speed’ Troup of Mifflinburg.
She was employed at Huntington Throwing Mills for 18 years before retiring from Yorktown Kitchens in 1993 after 27 years.
Helen was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Mifflinburg, a 50-year member of the Eastern Star, a former member of the Legion Auxiliary and a member of Club 39 in Mifflinburg.
Helen enjoyed putting puzzles together year-round, playing cards, going to the beach and shopping. In her earlier years with Speed, they traveled the country on bus tours, visiting 49 of the 50 states.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Hackenberg of Mifflinburg and Teresa Troup of Middleburg; son-in-law, Michael Hackenberg; four grandchildren, Kelly and Steve Walter of Mifflinburg, Ryan and Mindi Hackenberg of Mifflinburg, Wesley Troup of Middleburg and Ashley Troup of Oriental; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew and Janelle Walter, Andrew Walter, Karli Hackenberg, Aric Hackenberg, all of Mifflinburg, Austin and Sydnee Walter of Florida, Jayden Elsesser and Lily Lower of Oriental; and three great-great grandsons, Wesley and Coleson Hummel of Mifflinburg and Anson Walter of Florida.
Helen was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Harrold, Frank, Alton “Abe” and Nevin “Jake” Weaver; and one sister, Arlene (Weaver) English.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Adamo Funeral home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
Her wishes for contributions should be made to the Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.