Helen Louise Bucher, 92, of Northumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Emmanuel Home, where she spent the last few years of her life.
She was born Jan. 17, 1930, in Chillisquauque, Northumberland County, to George S. and Lena (Kistner) Bucher. She is survived by Beverly J. Harro and Shirley M. Hummel, her nieces and caretakers. In addition, she is survived by several other nieces and a nephew.
She was a 1948 graduate of Northumberland High School.
Throughout her career, she worked for Rea & Derick, Oliver Farm Machinery, and retired from the United States Postal Service in Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Huston, William, John, George “Mike,” Mary Kate, Dave, and Harry.
Helen was well loved and will be missed by her family. She will be remembered most for her service to others, including caring for her family and friends and volunteering many hours at Kramm Nursing Home.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Emmanuel Home, 800 Priestley Ave., Northumberland, PA 17857.
The family is being assisted by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, Northumberland.