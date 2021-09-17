Helen Louise Cardell, 93, of 1023 Shamrock Road, Paxinos, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born at her home in Paxinos on Dec. 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Julia (Stine) Ammerman. She attended Shikellamy High School. On June 23, 1955, Helen married David R. Cardell.
In her younger years, she worked at Westinghouse. Later in her life, she was the homemaker on her family farm.
Helen is survived by one daughter, Tracey Heath and her husband Jeff of Coal Township; one sister, Martha Ammerman of Paxinos; one niece, Joyce Scheetz of Paxinos; and two great-nieces, Hope Scheetz and her significant other Chuck Munson of Coal Township, and Michelle Doncheski and her husband Lee of Elysburg.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Ammerman; one nephew, Robert Scheetz Sr.; and one great-nephew Robert Scheetz Jr.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, please visit ww.farrowfh.com.