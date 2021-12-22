Helen L. Steeley, 94, of 30 North Third St., Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
A native of Montgomery, she was born April 18, 1927, a daughter of the late William P and Margaret (LaForme) Sealy. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald L Steeley in 1972 after 24 years of marriage.
Helen was a graduate of the Montgomery Area High School.
Helen was supervisor of custodians at Bucknell University from 1970 – 1989 Earlier in life she worked for 13 years at Rochelle Furniture Factory in Montgomery.
Helen was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg since 1961, enjoyed cooking and baking, Senior Citizen’s bus trips, and was a former member of the Rambler’s Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are a grandson Bradley Ramos; nieces and nephews, Jean Miller, William Bennett, Dale (Judy McCarty) Bennett, Donna (Sam) Hoover, Deb (Mark) Kennedy, numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
Also surviving is the life-long extended family of Mark, Tracy, and John Hanlin.
She was preceded in death by a son David in 1992
Friends and relatives will be received Monday morning from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home Lewisburg when the funeral will begin with the Rev Ricky Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery.
The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Helen’s memory be made to the Christ Lutheran Church.