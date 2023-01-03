Helen L. Stuck, 88, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Helen was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Norman and Sara (Amig) Troup. On Dec. 27, 1957, she married Harold E. Stuck who survives.
Helen was a 1952 graduate of Freeburg High School. Early in life, she was employed as a secretary for Wood-Mode. She was a partner in Ralph Stuck Lumber.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mount Pleasant Mills where she was a member of the WELCA, the church choir, and the financial secretary.
Helen’s family named her the Grand Champion Cook with cooking being her passion. When she was younger, she enjoyed bowling; and later in life, she enjoyed crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; a son, Joe Stuck and his wife Mindy; a daughter, Alison Bratton and her husband David; four grandchildren, Joseph Stuck and his companion MacKenzie Mortimore, Mariah Stuck, Jay Bratton, and Drew Bratton; and sisters, Lj Hoffman, Shirley Brouse, Lucy Ulrich, Rita Aucker, Ruth Troup, Gail Troup, and Norma Troup.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Myers and Grace Neff; and a brother, Charles Myers.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9084 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Rev. Hugo Schroeder III officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Helen be mailed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, c/o Gail Troup, 325 Red Bank Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. Visit garmanfh.com.