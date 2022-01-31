Helen M. Beaver, 101, of Richfield, entered eternal life Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 4, 1920, in Knousetown, Juniata County, a daughter of the late Clinton Chubb and Grace Arnold Chubb. She married the love of her life, John W. Beaver, on July 13, 1936. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1992.
Helen retired from the East Salem Shirt Factory where she was employed as a seamstress. She had attended the Watts Schoolhouse. Helen was a member of the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church in Richfield. In her younger years, she traveled with her husband on cross country camping trips. She enjoyed word find books and especially enjoyed spending time reading the cards she received from her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her grandchildren, Linda Spade and her husband Charles of Richfield, and Douglas Bollinger of Mount Holly Springs; two great-grandchildren, James Spade and his wife Michele and Clint Spade.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Bollinger; and her brothers and sister, Harold Chubb, Willard Chubb, and Betty Long.
A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the St. Thomas United Methodist Cemetery, Covered Bridge Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the Rev. Troy Shaffer officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.